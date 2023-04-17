News you can trust since 1887
Waverley crash: Buses diverted after crash on estate next to Sheffield Parkway

Traffic has been disrupted this morning, with reports of a crash on an estate near Sheffield Parkway.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:08 BST

First Bus reported that it was having to divert its number 73 services this morning on the Waverley estate, which is in Rotherham, near the Sheffield University Advanced Manufacturing Park.

First said: “Due to a road traffic collision on Waverley Estate, this service will divert via Highfield Spring in both directions. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Police and First have been approached for more information.

Traffic has been disrupted this morning, with reports of a crash on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield Parkway. PIcture: Google streetviewTraffic has been disrupted this morning, with reports of a crash on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield Parkway. PIcture: Google streetview
Traffic has been disrupted this morning, with reports of a crash on the Waverley estate, near Sheffield Parkway. PIcture: Google streetview
