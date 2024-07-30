Waverley: 54 new homes to be built after £15m scheme gets go-ahead on popular development
Housebuilder Honey will build 54 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes on the Waverley development, located on the former Orgreave Colliery & Coking site.
The development will be made up of a mix of semi-detached and detached properties, with prices starting from £299,995 for a three-bedroom detached home.
It will form part of Rotherham Council’s redevelopment plans to transform the 740-acre site into a new, sustainable community.
Work at the development is due to commence in August with the first residents expected to move into their new homes in spring next year. Of the 54 homes, 17 have been designated to affordable housing.
Mark Mitchell, Honey’s chief executive officer, said: “Our Homes by Honey at Waverley development has created a great deal of interest from prospective buyers since we announced plans had been submitted.
“Our development will provide high quality, high specification new homes to meet the significant demand that exists in the area from first-time buyers, second steppers, families and downsizers.
“Waverley is an excellent regeneration project, so we are very pleased that our development will become part of it.
“Now planning has been granted, we look forward to works starting to deliver homes that combine style, substance and sustainability for the benefit of our buyers and the communities in which we build.”
Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors, individually designed fully integrated kitchens and boutique style bathrooms with a free standing bath and full height tiling. All properties will have an electric vehicle charging point.
