Water shortage hits thousands of Doncaster homes

Thousands of Doncaster homes have been hit by problems to their water supply.

Residents claimed they experienced 'limited or no water supply' overnight and Yorkshire Water confirmed there was a problem that affected properties in the DN1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9 postcodes.

The company said there had been a power cut to one of its water works but add that the supply was being restored this morning.

They tweeted last night: "There has been a power cut which is causing one of the pumps at the water works to fail. We are investigating this now, hope to have resolved soon."

And later added: "The pumps that failed are now working and water is slowly but surely returning.

"Thank you so much for your patience this evening, if you notice any discolouration to your water, please visit http://ow.ly/CxGW30kBNLV."