Watches worth £17,000 stolen from house in Sheffield

Three watches worth £17,000 were stolen from a house in Sheffield while the occupants were away.
The watches were taken between Wednesday and Sunday last week after a door handle was broken to gain entry to the property on Abbey Lane, Beauchief.
A MacBook Pro and PlayStation 4 were also stolen during the raid.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.