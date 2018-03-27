Watches worth £17,000 stolen from house in Sheffield

Three watches worth £17,000 were stolen from a house in Sheffield while the occupants were away.

The watches were taken between Wednesday and Sunday last week after a door handle was broken to gain entry to the property on Abbey Lane, Beauchief.

A MacBook Pro and PlayStation 4 were also stolen during the raid.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.