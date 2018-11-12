Watchdog’s probe into Sheffield horror crash continues today 

An investigation into police conduct is continuing today, following a two vehicle collision that killed four and involved a car that was being pursued by police.

The collision took place at around 8.50pm on Friday, November 9, and involved a VW Golf and VW Touran people carrier.

Scene of fatal RTC on Main Road in Sheffield which has claimed the lives of four people

Four people travelling in the Touran died as a result of the collision, and three other people travelling in the same vehicle remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct were sent out to the crash scene in Main Road, Darnall on Saturday morning, after a mandatory referral was made to the watchdog.

The IOPC said it would be making contact with the families involved as soon as possible to explain what to expect to happen during the course of their investigation.

Tributes left at the scene

Regional Director Miranda Biddle said that after viewing dash cam footage, the IOPC believed there was ‘no indication’ that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved in the horror crash.

She added: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those families who have lost their loved ones and all those affected by what happened on Friday evening including the emergency services who attended.

“We will be carrying out an independent investigation to establish what actions South Yorkshire Police took prior to the crash. This is standard procedure when lives are lost following an incident involving the police.

“By attending the scene we have been able to view dash cam footage which confirms that although a pursuit did take place prior to the crash, there is no indication that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved.

(L-R) Declan & Elliot Bower leave Sheffield Magistrates Court, November 12 2018.

“We have also obtained initial statements from the officers involved and will gather further evidence during the course of our investigation.

“We would urge anyone who saw the incident to come forward and help with both investigations.”

Brothers Elliott Bower, 18, and Declan Bower, 23, are alleged to have been in the Golf at the time of the collision, and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with a total of 18 related offences.

Elliott is alleged to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

He is charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving, three of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor Mark Hughes told Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning that Declan is believed to have been a rear seat passenger.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravated factors, handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

No plea was entered during the short hearing.

Magistrates sent the court to Sheffield Crown Court, where the brothers are due to appear for a plea hearing on December 12.

Elliott and Declan, who both appeared at court wearing grey T-shirts and grey jogging bottoms, did not make an application for bail.

Both brothers were remanded into custody.

The crash claimed the life of Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adnan’s wife, Tareen, 32, was injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Their one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral, died in hospital on Friday evening.

Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, remains in a critical condition.