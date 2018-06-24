WATCH: Walkabout in Sheffield erupts for Kane penalty

England fans are in dreamland, as our boys in Russia rack up a scarcely believable first-half lead against Panama - and nowhere more so in Sheffield.

Jubilant scenes at the Walkabout pub in the city centre greeted the first of Harry Kane's two penalties as England all but secured their passage to the World Cup knockout stages.

Fans react as Harry Kane scores his first penalty against Panama, in this video from Ryan Goodinson

READ MORE: South Yorkshire football fan performs Nazi salute at World Cup

Beer was sent flying and flags whirling as bouncing fans gave the building's foundations a good workout when the Tottenham striker calmly stroked home from the spot.

Ryan Goodinson captured the incredible reaction from England supporters, unaccustomed to the national side making things look so easy, on his phone.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire driver crashed after running from police with BABY on backseat

Fans will be hoping for more of the same in the second half, after the Three Lions headed into the dressing room 5-0 up.