WATCH: Video shows Prince William's visit to Meadowhead School, Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
The Prince of Wales took time to greet excited secondary school pupils today as he celebrates the second year of his homelessness prevention initiative - and you can watch on this video.

The video shows the Prince of Wales talking to young students at Meadowhead school.

He is also seen in the classroom talking to students, and later sat down at the desks with teachers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This visit was part of Prince Williams trip to Sheffield for the Homewards initiative.

Prince William has been running the Homewards initiative for two years now, working with partners to tackle the root causes of

The initiative has seen six locations from across the country - including Sheffield - picked, with the team working alongside partners to end homelessness in those areas within five years.

The idea was spurred by the Prince’s childhood experiences, after he recalls attending homeless shelters with his mother Princess Diana.

Related topics:Prince WilliamPrince of WalesVideoStudentsHomelessnessSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice