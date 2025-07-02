WATCH: Video shows Prince William's visit to Meadowhead School, Sheffield
The video shows the Prince of Wales talking to young students at Meadowhead school.
He is also seen in the classroom talking to students, and later sat down at the desks with teachers.
This visit was part of Prince Williams trip to Sheffield for the Homewards initiative.
Prince William has been running the Homewards initiative for two years now, working with partners to tackle the root causes of
The initiative has seen six locations from across the country - including Sheffield - picked, with the team working alongside partners to end homelessness in those areas within five years.
The idea was spurred by the Prince’s childhood experiences, after he recalls attending homeless shelters with his mother Princess Diana.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.