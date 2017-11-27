WATCH: Trailer for Sheffield United filmed movie starring new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker released

This is the first glimpse of a Sheffield filmed sports movie starring new Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker which is set to hit cinema screens next year.

Journeyman, which also stars Paddy Considine, was filmed across South Yorkshire, including scenes at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane Stadium.

Now fans have been given their first taste of the boxing flick with the release of the trailer ahead of the movie's release in February.

The actress, who will become the 13th Timelord in the long-running BBC sci-fi show this Christmas, filmed a number of scenes at the Blades' ground and other locations across South Yorkshire including Doncaster last year.

The movie tells the story of Matty Burton, a middleweight boxing champion coming towards the end of his career - and the fighter knows he must make money and get out of the game to secure a future for his wife and daughter.

Whittaker plays Considine's wife in the film which is set to be released on February 16.

But the movie packs a dramatic punch - a fight of a different kind.

After a titanic battle against Andre 'The Future' Bryte, Matty (Considine) returns home to Emma, but moments later collapses on the living room floor from a delayed reaction to a devastating punch.

When Matty awakes from the coma, the real fight begins. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together as his world disintegrates.

Scenes from the movie were shot at Bramall Lane, Barnsley Metrodome and Doncaster's Frenchgate shopping centre as well as in Leicester and Bristol.