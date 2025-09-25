Watch the new series of Strictly Come Dancing - I'd rather walk over cobbled streets in Jimmy Choos

Eating olives is like watching Strictly Come Dancing, I know I hate them but I try them one more time anyway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each time, I react worse than the time before. I pop the olive out of my mouth, wrap it in a tissue and bin it. I endured the 100 minutes of the 21st series of the dance show, waiting for the taste to be acquired.

This year’s pairings – celebrities named first – vying for the Glitterball trophy are: Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe; Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon; Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova; Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin; Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Clarke and Alexis Warr; Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer; Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Lauren Oakley; Karen Carney and Carlos Gu;

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec; Lewis Cope and Katya Jones; Ross King and Jowita Przystał; Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington; Thomas Skinner and Amy Dowden and Stefan Dennis and Dianne Buswell.

Not heard of more than half of the celebrities? You are not alone.

The launch show manipulated the situation to ensure there was not a dry eye in the house. There was a repeat performance from blind comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell of their series-winning waltz to Gerry and the Pacemakers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone. Guys, the first time, it was gobsmacking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Jessie J returned to the spotlight since surgery for breast cancer to perform her new single Living My Best Life. It was brave, bold and life-affirming.

This is why I loathe the show.

While proposing to be inclusive, Strictly is not. There are the in-jokes. They have not performed so much as Fleckerl and model Ellie Goldstein, the first person with Down's syndrome to compete on the main series, and she and her partner Vito Coppola boasted of a “secret handshake” they share.

The chumminess of hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly screams to the rest of us: “Do you want to be in our gang? Well, you can’t. Go away.”

One of the tweaks to this year’s programme, for the first time there will be no phone voting – it’s online only. Among the demographic who watch Strictly, there are probably thousands who are ‘connected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gushing of the celebrities and dancers when their pairings are revealed is sickening. Reality TV ‘star’ Vicky Pattison said she was “thrilled” to be paired with Kai Widdrington.

Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston described her partner Radebeas as her “number one” and Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen said she was “honestly so happy” to be dancing with Nikita Kuzmin.

What else are they going to say? “We have no chance of winning?”

I cannot remember what actress Amanda Abbington said when it was first revealed she would be dancing with Giovanni Pernice but it was nothing close to what she later went on to say: “He’s a not nice to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s the fakeness of the celebrity novice. Some, if not all, will have had dance training.

There is scant room for fans, many who go to the tour shows. The audience is made up of celebrity mates. It’s an exclusive club that we cannot join.

My main objection is: it is not dancing to dance music. Gladiators star Aikines-Aryeetey and his partner Hauer’s first dance will be a cha cha cha to Salt-N-Pepa's Push It. Eh?

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dancing on rollerskates to Ira Gerswin’s Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off in Shall We Dance or Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby performing Style in Robin and the Seven Hoods – that’s dancing.

Stomping round to the latest ‘bangers’ is not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scandal surrounds the show. The Apprentice ‘star’ – and, arguably, sacrifical lamb – Thomas Skinner cheated on his wife. The moralists are having a field day but all publicity is good publicity.

Taking to the floor? I’m showing the lot of them the door.

All episodes are on BBC1 on Saturday and iPlayer.