Watch the moment Sheffield Wednesday forward surprised Owls superfan

This was the moment Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri surprised an Owls superfan and his family when he delivered a new kit to his door.

Forestieri delivered the club's new away kit to the home of five-year-old Tom Beighton after the youngster won a competition at Wednesday's Owls in the Park event last month.

Fernando Forestieri pictured with Jake Beighton. Picture: Steve Ellis.

Dad Andrew Beighton said the Argentinian stayed at the family's home for around half-an-hour and had a chat with Tom and his 11-year-old brother Jake.

He said: "The boys were a bit shell-shocked when he turned up. He came in gave Tom the kit and had a chat with the boys and then before he left he asked them if they'd got any questions for him.

"Jake asked him if he was going to Swansea because there were loads of rumours at the time."

Jake, Tom and dad Andrew are all season-ticket holders at Hillsborough and have followed the Owls for around five years.

Andrew added: "Tom took the kit out of the wash basket later that week and put it straight back on - he even wanted to sleep in it."