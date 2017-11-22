WATCH: The day late Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes filmed episode of classic sitcom in Doncaster

The death of Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes has revived memories of one of the series most famous episodes - set in Doncaster.

Bewes, whose death was announced yesterday at the age of 79 and co-star James Bolam were reunited in the opening episode of the 1973 sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads, the sequel to the original series.

The episode, which you can watch in full here, showed the pair meeting up on a train at Doncaster railway station - but while the location is heavily referenced in the comedy, the action was largely studio based.

Strangers On A Train, which first aired in 1973, sees the lads, Bob Ferris (Bewes) and Terry Collier (Bolam) reunited by chance, after five years, aboard a homeward-bound train.

Unfortunately for Bob, he inadvertently becomes stranded at Doncaster railway station, with fiancée Thelma (Brigit Forsyth) waiting for him on the platform at Newcastle, the pair's home town.

The show regularly drew audiences of more than 20 million, was one of the BBC's biggest comedy hits of the 70s and the duo became household names - but the pair fell out in spectacular style - effectively ending the chance of the series being continued.

Doncaster railway station, where the episode was set.

Despite Bewes hailing from Bingley in Yorkshire, rather than Tyneside, he was cast as Bob in The Likely Lads, a sitcom conceived by Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais.

His aspirational character was in direct contrast to that of his friend, Terry, the workshy, cynical figure played by Bolam.

Much of the comedy revolved around Bob's attempts to become middle-class in the face of constant derision from Terry.

The final series ended in 1966 before its return seven years later and off stage the pair enjoyed a warm relationship.

But in 1975, Bolam, famous for guarding his privacy, was furious when Bewes let slip to a newspaper that Bolam's wife, the actress Susan Jameson, was pregnant.

After a fraught phone call the two did not speak to each other again. Bolam was so incensed that he refused to appear on an edition of This Is Your Life, which featured his former acting partner.