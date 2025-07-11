Watch: Will the council shut off the Sheffield Peace Gardens' fountains during the hosepipe ban and heatwave
A hosepipe ban is in effect in South Yorkshire from today - but will families still get to cool off in the city centre fountains?
The fountains in Sheffield’s Peace Gardens are a staple of summertime in the city for families and children to enjoy the hot weather for free.
The Star was asked if the hosepipe ban would mean seeing the council shut off the jets for the summer.
It seems the fountains will still run this summer - but not every single day.
Watch our video above for a trip to the Peace Gardens and see what the council will do to save water while letting families still have their fun.
