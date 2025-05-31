WATCH: Sheffield internet sensation bouncers go viral in latest TikTok as they redefine public assumptions
With videos that have previously hit over 7 million views, the latest video from Sheffield’s ‘best late night bar 2025’, gives an insight into the personalities of the Tiger Works bouncers.
The video starts with “Security are always so serious...”
But the West Street bar wants to set the record straight, with the next slide reading: “But not always…”
The following video is a compilation of all the funny moments shared by staff, with bouncers seen wearing cat ears, dancing along to the tunes and making friendship handshakes - even spinning around on the floor.
Another caption reads: “They’re just big kids really.
“Also please don’t hate because you’re still sour after getting kicked out last weekend.”
This video is Tiger Works’ way of showing that bouncers often want to have fun too - while at the same time making nights out in Sheffield safe.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.