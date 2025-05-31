WATCH: Sheffield internet sensation bouncers go viral in latest TikTok as they redefine public assumptions

By Ciara Healy
Published 31st May 2025, 07:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield's Tiger Works late night bar has been popular amongst students and born-and-bred Sheffielders for years, but now it’s becoming an online sensation -thanks to its security team.

With videos that have previously hit over 7 million views, the latest video from Sheffield’s ‘best late night bar 2025’, gives an insight into the personalities of the Tiger Works bouncers.

Tiger Works/ NW

The video starts with “Security are always so serious...”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the West Street bar wants to set the record straight, with the next slide reading: “But not always…”

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The following video is a compilation of all the funny moments shared by staff, with bouncers seen wearing cat ears, dancing along to the tunes and making friendship handshakes - even spinning around on the floor.

Another caption reads: “They’re just big kids really.

“Also please don’t hate because you’re still sour after getting kicked out last weekend.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

This video is Tiger Works’ way of showing that bouncers often want to have fun too - while at the same time making nights out in Sheffield safe.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:SheffieldTikTok

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice