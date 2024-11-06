WATCH: New documentary reveals untold stories of victims of crime

A new documentary has been produced unveiling the stories of victims of crime which had previously gone unheard.

Victims from across the country came forward to share their stories as part of the ‘Silent Crime’ campaign run by The Star and sister titles across the country.

The aim is to shine a light on the issues affecting life in our communities which are going unreported.

For various reasons, including people worried that police forces are already too busy, some victims of crime are choosing to suffer in silence.

Our aim is to present our findings to the government.