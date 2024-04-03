Watch the moment Sheffield Steelers sweethearts Callum and Jess get engaged as thousands cheers
Thousands of people cheered as Callum Johnson popped the question to Jess Whittington at a recent home game.
This is the moment Callum Johnson shocked his girlfriend Jess Whittington and got down on one knee in front of thousands of Sheffield Steelers fans.
The two had met a year and a half ago at a home game in a chance encounter in the beer queue.
After weeks of planning, this is when Callum finally got to pop the question with the help of the Steelers’ staff and community. It was an easy yes.
Watch the clip above to see the beautiful moment play out.
You can also read the full story behind the proposal and how Callum planned for weeks to get the moment right here.
