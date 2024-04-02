Watch hundreds of yellow rubber ducks stream down Sheffield river at Endcliffe Park Duck Race

Nearly 2,000 of the bath time pals splashed down in the Porter Brook with a mission to reach the finish line first.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Crowds turned out in force on Monday to watch hundreds upon hundreds of rubber ducks bob down Porter Brook River in Sheffield.

The annual Friends of the Porter Valley Duck Race had top billing at the fair Easter Monday (April 1) where nearly 2,000 of the bathtub companions were set loose in the river.

Spectators could throw their hat in the race and sponsor a duck for pound, with top prizes including a £70 archery voucher, a six month gym membership and 12 bottles of Henderson's Relish.

The flotilla of ducks were released all at once from a cage with the help of two young volunteers, before bobbing down stream to the finish line behind the Porter Brook Cafe.

Watch the clip above to see the first one to brave the stepping stones 'waterfall' and cross the finish line before over a thousand more like it make their arrival.

After the excitement, volunteers young and old were on hand to gather up all the ducks from the river and return them to captivity.

Can you spot yourself cheering from the river bank or wading through the water to scoop up stray ducks in our gallery below?

Crowds of spectators gathered to watch hundreds of rubber ducks stream through Endcliffe Park on Easter Monday (April 1) for the annual Friends of the Porter Valley ruck race.

1. Friends of Porter Brook Rubber Duck Race 2024

Crowds of spectators gathered to watch hundreds of rubber ducks stream through Endcliffe Park on Easter Monday (April 1) for the annual Friends of the Porter Valley ruck race. Photo: Sarah Crabtree

Photo Sales
Well over a thousand ducks splashed down in the River Porter on race day.

2. Ducks in a row

Well over a thousand ducks splashed down in the River Porter on race day. Photo: Sarah Crabtree

Photo Sales
The ducks are released with the help of two enthusiastic girls.

3. And they're off

The ducks are released with the help of two enthusiastic girls. Photo: Sarah Crabtree

Photo Sales
This picture shows the veritable flotilla of rubber ducks just seconds after their release from the starting cage.

4. Splash down

This picture shows the veritable flotilla of rubber ducks just seconds after their release from the starting cage. Photo: Sarah Crabtree

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SpectatorsSheffieldVolunteers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.