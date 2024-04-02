Crowds turned out in force on Monday to watch hundreds upon hundreds of rubber ducks bob down Porter Brook River in Sheffield.

The annual Friends of the Porter Valley Duck Race had top billing at the fair Easter Monday (April 1) where nearly 2,000 of the bathtub companions were set loose in the river.

Spectators could throw their hat in the race and sponsor a duck for pound, with top prizes including a £70 archery voucher, a six month gym membership and 12 bottles of Henderson's Relish.

The flotilla of ducks were released all at once from a cage with the help of two young volunteers, before bobbing down stream to the finish line behind the Porter Brook Cafe.

Watch the clip above to see the first one to brave the stepping stones 'waterfall' and cross the finish line before over a thousand more like it make their arrival.

After the excitement, volunteers young and old were on hand to gather up all the ducks from the river and return them to captivity.

Can you spot yourself cheering from the river bank or wading through the water to scoop up stray ducks in our gallery below?

1 . Friends of Porter Brook Rubber Duck Race 2024 Crowds of spectators gathered to watch hundreds of rubber ducks stream through Endcliffe Park on Easter Monday (April 1) for the annual Friends of the Porter Valley ruck race.

2 . Ducks in a row Well over a thousand ducks splashed down in the River Porter on race day.

3 . And they're off The ducks are released with the help of two enthusiastic girls.

4 . Splash down This picture shows the veritable flotilla of rubber ducks just seconds after their release from the starting cage.