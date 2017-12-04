WATCH: Hundreds party in the snow and sing 'Take On Me' outside Sheffield bar

This is the moment hundreds of people braved the snow and packed out onto the streets of Sheffield to sing 'Take On Me'.

The New York Brass Band and Sheffield University Samba Band headed down to Bungalows & Bears on Thursday to help the bar celebrate its reopening.

Dancers outside Bungalows & Bears - Credit: @marvelovich

However, the party soon spilled out from inside the newly refurbished bar and out onto Division Street with the band providing the music.

Playing Aha's 'Take On Me' and Human League's 'Don't You Want Me Baby?', the two bands made sure the snow wouldn't stop people from hitting the streets.

The performance capped off an incredible reopening night at Bungalows & Bears after closing earlier in November for a £250k refurbishment.

After opening on Division Street in 2006, the popular bar said it was time for a 'well earned spruce up'.

There are now toilets, lighting, seating, tables and booths in the bar as well as a huge new food and drinks menu.

New art installations by Geo Law, and more to come from local artists, adorn the walls of the bar which now has more additional seating in an improved upstairs area.

On Thursday, the bar reopened with help from New York Brass Band, Sheffield University Samba Band and Mess Your Hair Up.

The party continued on Friday with a live DJ set from Afriquo and La Rumba before The Reflex and Saul's Sessions performed on Saturday.