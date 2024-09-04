Watch: How are the Veolia workers' strikes in Sheffield affecting residents, and why are they happening?
Members gathered outside Sheffield City Council's city centre base to further their demands for Veolia to recognise their union in future negotiations - something the company has so far refused to do, claiming another union, the GMB, are the recognised body and Unite will need to engage with them.
The Star spoke with union representatives outside the Town Hall about the continuing dispute and heard from one local Darnall resident, who says his bins have not been collected because of the strikes and has urged Veolia to do more to help their staff.
A Veolia spokesperson said:“We are frustrated by the continued industrial action by Unite the Union due to a dispute with the GMB over membership and recognition.
“Our dedicated teams have kept services running with minimal disruption and we will continue to work hard to maintain collections.
“We have repeatedly demanded that both Unions urgently engage with the Trade Union Congress to resolve this matter swiftly.”
Watch our video above to see what they have to say.
