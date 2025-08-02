The family of a five-year-old boy who died after doctors diagnosed him with tonsilitis have bravely spoken about the horror of their experience.

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir tragically passed away on November 23, 2022 after attending a number of medical facilities including Rotherham District General Hospital and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

He was sent home from Rotherham with oral antibiotics but was admitted a few days later to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he died.

Family members were told he was suffering from tonsilitis but kept battling for further treatment when the young boy was not getting any better.

In the years since his passing, two independent NHS investigation into Yusuf’s death have been held, with the results of the latest released this week.

Both Yusuf’s uncle - Zaheer Ahmed - and mother Soniya Ahmed have spoken about the report’s results and their grief.

Yusuf's family are preparing to meet with Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss the introduction of the report's recommendations. | Kerrie Beddows

At a press conference they were supported by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, and are planning on meeting Health Secretary Wes Streeting to discuss future changes to NHS services following the investigation.

Soniya said during the conference: “My son went into hospital with tonsilitis and he never returned home.

“Every night when I close my eyes, I hear Yusuf’s helpless voice in my ears saying ‘mummy, I can’t breathe. I really can’t’. And the image of him being handed over to me after his life ended, as though someone had torn my heart out and placed it in my hands.”

Dr Jeff Perring, Executive Medical Director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We recognise the profound loss felt by Yusuf’s family and those who loved him.

“We welcome this report from Nurture Health and Care. Sheffield Children’s is fully committed to listening to and learning from children, young people and their families about their care experience with us both directly and through reports such as this.

“The report identifies important areas for learning and improvement, not only for us at Sheffield Children’s but also across the wider healthcare system. We are dedicated to delivering the improvements outlined in the report’s recommendations.”