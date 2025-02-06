Watch: Flowers cover Sheffield United stadium car park in memory of teenager Harvey Willgoose

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:47 BST
Flowers continue to pile up in the car park of the Bramall Lane stadium car park in memory of young Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose.

A quiet tribute that began on the evening of Monday, February 3, has grown into rows and rows of flowers, cards and football T-shirts.

It comes ahead of a march in Harvey’s memory set to take place this Saturday ahead of a Blades home game against Portsmouth.

See how the tributes outside Bramall Lane has grown in the clips above.

