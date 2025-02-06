Watch: Flowers cover Sheffield United stadium car park in memory of teenager Harvey Willgoose
Flowers continue to pile up in the car park of the Bramall Lane stadium car park in memory of young Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose.
A quiet tribute that began on the evening of Monday, February 3, has grown into rows and rows of flowers, cards and football T-shirts.
It comes ahead of a march in Harvey’s memory set to take place this Saturday ahead of a Blades home game against Portsmouth.
See how the tributes outside Bramall Lane has grown in the clips above.