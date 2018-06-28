Watch firefighters battle Doncaster spoil heap blaze as chiefs urge residents to close windows

Residents are being urged to keep their windows shut and stay in their homes as a grass fire blazes on a former Doncaster slag heap.

Five fire crews are currently at a grassland fire on the former Hatfeld Colliery spoil heap , near Kirton Lane in Stainforth.

A firefighter battles the blaze on Hatfield Colliery spoil heap

A fire service spokesman said: "There is quite a bit of smoke in the area so firefighters are advising local residents to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay inside."

At the top of the spoil heap, firefighters were battling to put the flames out in great, as the noise of the fire crackled all round them.

The plume of smoke rising from the site could be seen from the M18 motorway, and was clearly visible behind the former pit winding gear