WATCH: Dramatic scenes as Sheffield firefighters tame raging car fire caught on camera

By Ciara Healy
Published 15th Apr 2025, 16:37 BST
Firefighters were called to a fierce car fire on Sheephill road, near Ringinglow, early this morning.

Dramatic footage captured by The Star, shows the moment firefighters tackled a vehicle engulfed in flames on Sheephill Road this morning (Monday, April 15).

The fire, which sent thick smoke billowing into the sky, prompted an emergency response from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue. One fire crew from Central station was dispatched to the scene after a call was received at 8.12am.

Crews acted swiftly, using a hose reel to bring the blaze under control. The fire, which was confirmed to have started accidentally, was extinguished within half an hour.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters were able to leave the scene safely once the area was made secure.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed: “One crew from Central station attended a vehicle fire on Sheephill Road. The fire was accidental and was dealt with by 8.42am.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown but it is not believed to be suspicious.

