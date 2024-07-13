Watch: Dan Walker, Dane Whitehouse, Peter Duffield & Pete McKee take on golf challenge for Sheffield hospital

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:03 BST
Dan Walker, Danny Willett and many more Sheffield celebs spent a day on the golf course in the name of charity.

They competed alongside local business reps to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Footballers Carl Bradshaw, David Hirst, Rob Lee, Peter Duffield and Dane Whitehouse were involved along with boyband royalty Brian McFadden and artist Pete McKee.

The Star was there to watch the celebs in action - check out this video to hear their takes on the importance of the fundraiser.

