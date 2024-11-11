Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: Chaos in the crowds as excitement hit new heights at Steel City derby
Blades fans are still riding the high today of having claimed bragging rights in yesterday’s Steel City derby, the first in five years.
Owls supporters left the ground downhearted after Sheffield United won 1-0, in a game both sides have been describing as difficult.
While many were in good spirits before the game, there were moments of tension which saw huge numbers of police trying to keep the two sides apart.
See this video to get a sense of the feeling at Bramall Lane as 12.30pm approached, the post-match assessment, and the scene as fans spilled out of the stadium into the city centre.
