Watch: Catcliffe woman living in caravan next to home flooded in October says she is "fed up of fighting"
Four months after over 200 flooded homes were evacuated in Catcliffe, near Rotherham, many residents are still living in nearby hotels or caravans on the estate.
June Willey, aged 67, is one of those who was affected by the flooding.
Despite her home being relatively high up on the estate, around 50cm of water destroyed her home, forcing her to relive the stress of the floods in 2007.
Her son, Martin, who lives with her on California Drive, is staying in a hotel, while she lives alone in a caravan at the end of their drive.
This video shows some of damage throughout June's home, and some of the issues she is now facing every day - with no end in sight.