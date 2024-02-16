Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four months after over 200 flooded homes were evacuated in Catcliffe, near Rotherham, many residents are still living in nearby hotels or caravans on the estate.

June Willey, aged 67, is one of those who was affected by the flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite her home being relatively high up on the estate, around 50cm of water destroyed her home, forcing her to relive the stress of the floods in 2007.

Her son, Martin, who lives with her on California Drive, is staying in a hotel, while she lives alone in a caravan at the end of their drive.