Watch as police raid home in Sheffield believed to be linked to drug dealing

This is the moment police raided a home in Sheffield which is believed to have been used for drug dealing.

Officers smashed their way into the house in Oughtibridge yesterday after obtaining a warrant under the misuse of drugs act.

Police smash their way in to the property

Inside they seized what are believed to be class A and B drugs, and found evidence they said suggested dealing had been taking place within the property.

READ MORE: JCB ram raid on cash machine at Sheffield petrol station 'over within minutes'

The two occupants were arrested and interviewed, and both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Referring to the battering ram used to gain entry, officers said: "Remember, if you deal drugs expect a visit from us and our big red key!"