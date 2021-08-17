Watch as huge jet of water shoots above Sheffield rooftops following leak
This is the moment a huge jet of water went shooting into the skies above Sheffield after a major leak.
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 8:41 pm
The spectacular eruption happened on Blackburn Drive in Chapeltown on Tuesday afternoon and was visible from several streets away – as this video shared by Alan Jeffries shows.
Most residents initially assumed a burst mains was to blame, but a spokesman for Yorkshire Water said on Tuesday afternoon: “Our teams are on site at Blackburn Drive to repair a damaged ferrule, which caused a leak earlier today.”
Read More
Read MoreSheffield woman given CPR and rushed to hospital after her drink was spiked at m...