Watch: Arthur Scargill at Battle of Orgreave 40th anniversary rally in Sheffield
Hundreds of people attended a rally in Sheffield to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 'Battle of Orgreave'.
Speakers included Arthur Scargill, firebrand president of the National Union of Mineworkers from 1982 to 2002.
The event was organised by the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign. The Labour party has pledged, if it wins power, to launch an inquiry into the battle - the most violent clash in the year-long miners’ strike.
