Watch: Apache gunship stuns onlookers with low pass over Grindleford in Peak District

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 7th Aug 2024, 06:27 GMT
Holidaymakers were left stunned when a terrifying attack helicopter skimmed tree tops in a valley near Sheffield.

A fearsome Apache gunship was filmed on a low pass over Grindleford in the Peak District - its trademark stub-wings for missiles on full display.

Watch as deep thudding from its rotors heralds the arrival of the multi-million pound show of military might before it roars overhead.

The British Army bought 50 Boeing-built Apache AH-64Es in 2022. Some are based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk.

