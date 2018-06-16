WATCH: Amazing footage captures moment llama is born at Sheffield park

Spare a thought for the poor mother giving birth to this leggy llama in a Sheffield park.

The cute critter was born yesterday morning at Graves Park Animal Farm, and Victoria Audis was there to film this remarkable footage of its arrival into the world.

Avocado the llama and her newborn daughter at Graves Park Animal Farm (pic: Graves Park Animal Farm)

The newborn llama's legs can be seen dangling out, while her mum, Avocado, remains almost completely still, as if oblivious to what is happening.

But when her daughter finally drops to the grass after an excruciating wait, the proud mum is quick to turn around and nuzzle her baby.

The new arrival was soon standing and appears to be in good health from photos since shared by farm workers.

Given Avocado's name, it didn't take long for people to start suggesting suitable monikers for her daughter, with 'Guacamole' and 'Salsa' topping the list of early contenders.