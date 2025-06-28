Watch: Adorable Christmas geese make first appearance at Firs Farm in Sheffield

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 28th Jun 2025, 09:07 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST
The biggest seasonal events in Sheffield in June are the solstice - and the return of the Christmas geese.

Every year for the last 37 years the start of summer is marked by the appearance of a gaggle of goslings in a field off Ringinglow Road in the south west of the city.

Angela and Jim Battye and their Christmas geese at Firs Farm, Ringinglow Road.placeholder image
Angela and Jim Battye and their Christmas geese at Firs Farm, Ringinglow Road. | nw

Angela and Jim Battye, of Firs Farm, say the flock - 192-strong this year - is a local landmark and a sign of the changing seasons.

Here, they describe how they manage a much-loved tradition as their geese get fat.

