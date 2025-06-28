Watch: Adorable Christmas geese make first appearance at Firs Farm in Sheffield
The biggest seasonal events in Sheffield in June are the solstice - and the return of the Christmas geese.
Every year for the last 37 years the start of summer is marked by the appearance of a gaggle of goslings in a field off Ringinglow Road in the south west of the city.
Angela and Jim Battye, of Firs Farm, say the flock - 192-strong this year - is a local landmark and a sign of the changing seasons.
Here, they describe how they manage a much-loved tradition as their geese get fat.
