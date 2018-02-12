Waste collection services in Sheffield affected by icy roads

Waste and recycling collection services in Sheffield may be delayed today because of icy roads and pavements.

Company Veolia has issued a warning to customers because of some overnight snow and icy pavements.

A spokesman said: "Due to the slippery conditions on footpaths and side roads caused by snow and ice, some waste and recycling collections may be delayed today.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will continue to review conditions.

"Please leave your bin or box out until they have been emptied."