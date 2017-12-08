Warning to Sheffield drivers after THREE buses get stuck due to icy roads

Sheffield motorists have been warned to take extra care on icy roads today after three buses were left stuck this morning.

Many residents woke up to a blanket of snow early this morning as Storm Caroline brought in freezing conditions.

The cold weather is expected to last throughout the rest of the day and over the weekend with a yellow warning of snow and ice currently in place.

Snake Pass has already been closed due to snow and ice and First South Yorkshire have revealed that buses are unable to serve one area of Sheffield.

The company said that, due to icy conditions, they could not serve Totley Brook Road and Furniss Avenue.

The 97 bus will now operate the 98 route until the road has been gritted and they revealed that three buses are currently stuck in the area.