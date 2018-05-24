Warning to motorists after lorry collides with footbridge and sheds its load

Police have issued a warning to motorists heading towards Hull this afternoon.

​Drivers are advised that the A63 has been closed and will remain so until a shed-load of metal can be recovered from the carriageway.

A lorry collided with a footbridge on the westbound carriageway, the load that it was carrying was shed onto the eastbound carriageway causing both directions to be closed.

A structural engineer has been called and will attend at the earliest opportunity and the debris and load will have to be recovered before the road can be reopened.

Diversions are in place, however drivers are advised to avoid the A63 until further notice.