Pockets of trouble flared and one man was arrested before the game as Wednesday took on Leeds at Hillsborough.

There was a heavy police presence in the city centre and around the ground as Leeds fans made their way to the stadium.

There was a heavy police presence around the ground.

Many fans got to the ground late after trams were forced to stop in Hillsborough.

Later Sheffield Wednesday announced trams from the ground to the city centre were suspended for the night.