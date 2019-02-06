Two rush hour collisions are being dealt with on the Sheffield Parkway this morning.

Both smashes occurred on the inbound carriageway, near Handsworth, as motorists involved travelled in the direction of Sheffield city centre at around 7.20am.

South Yorkshire Police said it was notified of both incidents by another motorist who spotted both crash scenes within around 100 metres of each other.

Officers are at the scene of both incidents.

Bus company First South Yorkshire said it has been made aware and is monitoring the situation.

The firm said: “We currently have two RTCs on the Sheffield Parkway inbound only. Currently no diversions at present.We will be monitoring the situation very closely as the morning rush hour progresses.”