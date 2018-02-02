Warning over number plate thefts in Sheffield

Drivers in Sheffield have been urged to take preventative measures following a spate of number plate thefts in parts of the city.

Police in the south-east of the city said plates had been stolen from cars in Rainbow Crescent, Hackenthorpe, and Glenholme Way, Stradbroke, earlier this week.

Officers advised people to consider having anti-tamper screws fitted to secure their number plates, but said this should only be done by qualified fitters.

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team also said people should think about using timer lights if they are out during the evening, to deter burglars.

The team issued this advice following attempted break-ins in Richmond and Arbourthorne this week.