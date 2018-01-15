Warning over bin blazes in Sheffield suburb

A warning has been issued about arsonists wreaking havoc in a Sheffield suburb by setting fire to wheelie bins.

South Yorkshire Police said over recent weeks youths have torched a number of wheelie bins in Richmond, with a number of fires started on Saturday night.

The bins are being stolen from gardens and set alight in Richmond Park.

Police patrols are to be stepped up in a bid to deter the firebugs.

A force spokesman said: "Unfortunately on Saturday night we spent a large amount of our time putting out wheelie bin fires in Richmond Park.

"Sadly, it appears we have a group of youths who, for the past few weeks, have been stealing wheelie bins from residents' front gardens and setting them alight in the park.

"They appear to be trawling houses near to the Richmond Road entrance and also the Hastilar Road South entrance.

"Not only is this destroying the grassland in the park, but the fumes and debris from the burning plastic and other waste items poses a risk to wildlife and our many domesticated friends who enjoy a run around in the park.

"We will endeavour to patrol the park during the evening time wherever we can, but please could you be vigilant to anyone seen wheeling bins on the street, particularly when not bin day.

"Please ensure your bins are kept out of sight if possible, and chained up to railings or another immovable object which is a safe distance from your property."