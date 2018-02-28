WARNING: Obscene image - Pranksters make their mark on Sheffield bowling green

Have your say

Pranksters left their mark on a snowy bowling green in Sheffield, drawing an obscene image.

They drew a giant set of genitals on the snow-blanketed green, which is believed to be at Crookes Valley Park.

Daniel Wray, who tweeted a photo of their efforts, gave them '10/10' for artistic merit.

"Beautiful that it remains untouched too. A clear respect for art in Sheffield," he added.

His tweet spread like wildfire, being shared more than 2,000 times and racking up over 5,000 likes.