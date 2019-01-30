Warning issued to motorists as Sheffield area road closed due to ice

Motorists are being advised to avoid a Sheffield area road which has been closed due to ice.

Derbyshire County Council say Ringinglow Road is now closed from near Hathersage to the Shefield Derbyshire border.

Road closed signs would be put up as soon as possible, they added.

Ringinglow Road, Sheffield (photo: @SnowWatcherUK).

