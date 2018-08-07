Warning issued over the foods that can send drivers over the drink-drive limit

We all know that having a couple of alcoholic drinks can send you over the drink-drive limit and, potentially, land you in court.

But, are there any foods that can have a similar affect?

There are lots of foods that contain alcohol, even if it is only in small amounts.

Research carried out by vehicle leasing company, All Car Leasing has revealed the extreme quantities of food that can take you over the limit.

Even though you would have to eat a huge amount of the food displayed here, it could push you over if you've already had an alcoholic drink.

Under UK laws, you could be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine if you're found guilty of drink-driving.

UK Gov said the the actual penalty you get is up to the magistrates who hear your case, and depends on your offence.

However, if found guilty of driving a vehicle while above the legal limit, you could get three months' imprisonment, up to £2,500 in a fine and a possible driving ban.

A spokesperson for All Car Leasing said: "We did the maths on some of the nations most popular foods that contain alcohol to see how many servings it would take to be over the legal limit to drive.

"You won’t be surprised to learn that most of these foods are mostly eaten over the Christmas period either, making drivers sneakily susceptible to being over the limit during the festive season."

These are the foods that contain alcohol and how much must be consumed before being over the limit.

- 850 alcohol-filled chocolates

- 58 packets of cocktail olives

- 2 tiramisus

- 1 1/2 bottles of hot sauce

- 9 portions of Chicken Masala

- 2 pints of orange juice

- 1 cherry trifle

- 4 servings of peppercorn sauce

- 5 1/2 servings of Christmas Cake

Ronnie Lawson-Jones, digital marketing manager said: “We wanted to highlight the potential unknown risks around driving whilst under the influence due to certain foods and drinks.

“You’re unlikely to get through a bottle of hot sauce during one sitting, but two pints of orange juice? It’s plausible.

“As a rule of thumb, two pints of regular-strength lager or two small glasses of wine would put you over the limit.

"Remember this doesn’t apply for those living in Scotland, as on 5th December 2014 Scotland applied stricter alcohol limits for drivers, which is considered a lot less than the UK’S drink-drive limit - so be sure to double check the alcohol levels of your next indulgent meal when traveling up north.

"Whilst a light-hearted study, we felt people may want to know that some foods could add to their alcohol intake more than first thought.”