Warning issued over Sheffield city centre mobile phone ‘distraction theft’ scam 

Visitors to Sheffield city centre are being warned about distraction theft after mobile phones were stolen from tables by people giving out leaflets.

City centre PCSO have recently reported a number of incidents where customers have placed their mobile devices on their tables and been approached by people distracting them with leaflets.

Millennium Square, Sheffield (Photo: www.sakhanphotography.com).

However, after the person has left customers have realised their mobile devices have been taken.

Officers have requested people eating or drinking in the city’s bars and restaurants be vigilant to the scam.