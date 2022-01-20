Warning issued over M1 incidents today - including closures

Motorists are being warned of two incidents on the M1 this morning – a crash near Sheffield and carriageway closures.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:42 am

National Highways has reported this morning that one of the four lanes on the southbound stretch of the M1 between J29 and J28, around Mansfield, is closed due to a two vehicle collision.

At 6am, delays were building.

Traffic is building on the M1 this morning following incidents near Mansfield and between Nottingham and Derby

Meanwhile, the southbound M1 between J26 for Nottingham and J25 for Derby is closed following a collision and is likely to remain closed throughout the day.

More to follow.

