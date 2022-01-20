Warning issued over M1 incidents today - including closures
Motorists are being warned of two incidents on the M1 this morning – a crash near Sheffield and carriageway closures.
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 6:42 am
National Highways has reported this morning that one of the four lanes on the southbound stretch of the M1 between J29 and J28, around Mansfield, is closed due to a two vehicle collision.
At 6am, delays were building.
Meanwhile, the southbound M1 between J26 for Nottingham and J25 for Derby is closed following a collision and is likely to remain closed throughout the day.
