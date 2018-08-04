Warning issued over fake British Gas email

Have your say

A warning has been issued about a scam involving fake emails purporting to be from British Gas.

Reports of the fraudulent emails containing links to phishing websites designed to steal your British Gas log-on details are on the rise, according to Action Fraud.

Action Fraud, the national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, said it had received lots of reports about the emails.

The links take people through to a cloned website designed to steal British Gas login details.

Action Fraud advises people to protect themselves by never automatically clicking on a link in an unexpected email or text.