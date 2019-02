A warning has been issued to people in Kimberworth after police received reports of vulnerable residents being targeted by fraudsters.

Officers say people on Hungerhill Road, Kimberworth Park have reported individuals turning up at their houses saying they owe them money for work done.

Hungerhill Road, Kimberworth (photo: Google).

Vulnerable residents have been taken to cash points, sometimes as early as 5am in the morning, they added.

Officers are advising anyone who see anything suspicious to call 101 or 999.