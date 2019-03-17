Three sheep have been attacked on farm land in Doncaster – and one of them was even stabbed.
Police said all three animals had been “taken under the neck by a dog” and “it is believed that one of the sheep has been stabbed.”
The incident happened on farm land to the east of the town earlier today.
Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team posted details about the attack and pictures on Facebook.
They added: “If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Rural Crimestoppers on 0800 783 0137 or the police non-emergency number (101).
“All information given will be anonymous.”