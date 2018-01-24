WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Disgusting scene of Doncaster toddler's bedroom as parents faced court over child neglect

This is the disgusting scene of Doncaster toddler's bedroom which brought a mother and father to court on child neglect charges.

Kerry Rybak, 27, and Darren Stanley, 26, from Bentley, were handed a 16 month sentence suspended for two years on Tuesday after both pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

This is the scene social workers discovered when they inspected the property. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service/South Yorkshire

Judge Sarah Wright said their two-year-old child showed signs of 'emotional and physical' neglect in this 'awful' case.

READ MORE: Social workers find Doncaster toddler's bedroom covered in faeces as parents avoid jail for child neglect

The photos, released by the Crown Prosecution Service and South Yorkshire Police, shows a scarce room filled with a filthy bare mattress and faeces covering the walls.

The window is covered up by two bits of broken bed frame which is holding down a grimy black curtain. Wrappers are also scattered on the floor of the unkempt room.

This is the scene social workers discovered when they inspected the property. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service/South Yorkshire

Doncaster Council social workers attended the property and on further inspection found the toddler's bedroom in its shocking state. They later contacted police.

Investigating police officers called the crimes 'truly appalling'.

DC Cheryl McCorkell, the investigating officer in the case, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation that has involved different partner agencies working together to bring the case before the courts. It was through the hard work of everyone involved we have been able to protect the victim and prevent further harm from being caused

“The crimes committed were truly appalling and the prolonged conditions in which the victim was forced to live, highlight the severity of the neglect suffered.

This is the scene social workers discovered when they inspected the property. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service/South Yorkshire

“Child neglect in any instance is an extremely serious crime and we along with our partners will continue to work to protect children and bring offenders to justice.

“If you have any concerns, or would like to report an instance of child neglect, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

A Doncaster Children's Trust spokesperson said: “We believe that all children deserve a good start in life, where they are cared for in a loving and nurturing environment and have all of their needs met. Our dedicated team of social workers are diligent in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all children living in the borough and will swiftly take the appropriate action, as this case highlights, in order that a child is kept safe.



“The safety and wellbeing of all children and young people in Doncaster is our highest priority and we will always work with families, where it is appropriate, to improve the quality of a child’s life. We would urge anyone who is worried about the health and safety of a child to contact our team on 01302 737777. If a child is at immediate risk of significant harm, please call the police straight away on 999.”