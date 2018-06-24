WARNING - DISTRESSING IMAGES: Grandmother, 77, hit on head as yobs lob brick through South Yorkshire window

The family of a 77-year-old woman who was hit on the head with a brick at her South Yorkshire home have appealed for help to find the yobs responsible.

The victim had gone to the bedroom window at her house in Maltby, Rotherham, after hearing a disturbance outside, when the missile was launched, shattering the glass and hitting her.

The woman's injuries

She was left with a nasty gash to her head following the attack, which happened in the early hours of yesterday morning at about 1am.

READ MORE: Watch as Walkabout in Sheffield erupts for Harry Kane penalty

That attack came just two days after the same house was targeted on Wednesday night, when someone smashed her living room window at around 11.30am.

The woman's horrified granddaughter, Stephanie Caroline, has appealed for information to help bring the culprits to justice.

Writing shortly after the second attack, she said: "On Wednesday night at around 11.30pm someone put my nan's living room window through. Conveniently out of the direct sight of her security cameras. We thought it was an isolated incident and it was therefore dealt with it.

The smashed bedroom window, and blood on the windowsill

READ MORE: Ditching mobiles helps Sheffield youngsters shed five stone in a week

"However, at around 1am this morning they struck again, putting through the bedroom window, again out of sight of the cameras.

"Except this time it appears they've attempted to gain attention first and when she has opened the blinds they've thrown the rock, smashing the window and hitting my nan in the face.

"We believe that the house may have have been targeted as a case of mistaken identity/address.

READ MORE: Teenage boy arrested over murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

"If anyone in the surrounding areas of Maltby High Street has any CCTV that may be of any help or if anyone was in the area during either of these times who may have seen anything could you please contact me or any of the family tagged in this post.

"We need to find who did this. My nan is 77 years old, will do anything for anyone and doesn't deserve to be frightened to be in her own home."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.