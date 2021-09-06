Warning after traffic lights fail at major Sheffield road junction
Officials have put out a warning this evening after it emerged that traffic lights have failed at a major Sheffield junction
Monday, 6th September 2021, 6:31 pm
The incident has happened at the junction of Manchester Road and Vaughton Hill, in Deepcar in the last few minutes, prompting the council to put out an alert to warn motorists in the city.
Sheffield Council's highways maintanance arm, Streets Ahead, have said: “The traffic lights on Manchester Road / Vaughton Hill are all out.
"We have an engineer en route.”