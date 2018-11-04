Warning after police discover van selling unlicensed and uninsured fireworks in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire have issued a warning about buying fireworks from disreputable outlets.

Officers removed fireworks from a van in Kendray, Barnsley yesterday.

The fireworks display gets underway at the Doncaster Racecourse. Picture: Marie Caley

It was suspected that the fireworks were being sold without the appropriate license or insurance.

The force in a statement: “Please only buy from reputable sources - to prevent unsafe fireworks harming you or your family.”

